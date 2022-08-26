Microsoft and ByteDance are collaborating on a big AI project, even as US-China rivalry heats up

Flags of China and the United States are seen near a ByteDance logo in this illustration picture taken Sept. 18, 2020.

The high-stakes battle between the U.S. and China for supremacy in artificial intelligence has domestic lawmakers growing increasingly concerned over what losing out could mean for national security, the economy and American prosperity.

But as the world's two largest economies pour resources into the race for dominance in the field, there's also collaboration afoot. Indeed, some AI experts even say that cross-border cooperation is key to getting the most out of advancements in computing.

Engineers from Microsoft and China's ByteDance, the parent of TikTok, are doing their part to advance that notion. Through a project called KubeRay, they're working together on software intended to help companies more efficiently run AI apps.

At the Ray Summit this week in San Francisco, ByteDance software engineer Jiaxin Shan and Microsoft principal software engineer Ali Kanso discussed their progress with data scientists, machine learning experts and other developers interested in building large applications using open source software called Ray.

Shan and Kanso explained the technical details behind KubeRay and pitched the software as helpful in powering AI apps that run on multiple computers, or distributed computing.

"Jiaxin and I have been working for like a year on an open source project and this is the beauty of a community gathering like this," said Kanso, who has a Ph.D. in computer science. "We're not in the same company, but we meet every week, we collaborate every week."