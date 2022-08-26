Read the redacted document justifying the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department released on Friday a redacted copy of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's resort home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read the 32-page affidavit that lays out the FBI's probable cause to search Trump's home.