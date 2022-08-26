CNBC Pro

Stocks face more volatility in week ahead, after hawkish Fed puts focus on next jobs report

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO07:56
CNBC ProCNBC in 5 minutes: All the buy, sell and hold stock calls from Friday
Joshua Natoli2 hours ago
CNBC ProPowell's speech delivers tough lesson to markets: 'Don't fight the Fed'
Patti Domm6 hours ago
CNBC ProHedge funds have a new favorite stock, and it's Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Yun Li
Read More