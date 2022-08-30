Facebook is shutting down its game streaming app after struggling to challenge Amazon's Twitch

Facebook plans to close down its Facebook Gaming app, which lets users watch and play video games on-demand.

Starting Oct. 28, Facebook Gaming will no longer be available on iOS and Android, while gaming features will continue to be accessible via the main Facebook app.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you've done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched," the company said in an update on the Facebook Gaming app.

"This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook," it added.

"Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app."