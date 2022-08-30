UK inflation could top 22% as energy prices soar, Goldman Sachs warns

Goldman Sachs has said that the U.K. is likely to fall into recession in the fourth quarter 2023.

LONDON — U.K. inflation could soar above 22% next year if energy prices continue their upward spiral, U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs warned.

In a research note dated Monday, Goldman said headline inflation could peak at 22.4% and gross domestic product could drop by 3.4% if energy costs keep rising at their current pace.

It comes after British households were hit with a projected 80% increase in their energy bills in the coming months, taking the average annual household bill to £3,549 ($4,197) from £1,971 and exacerbating the country's existing cost-of-living crisis.

Britain's energy regulator announced Friday that it would raise its main cap on consumer energy bills from Oct. 1 to keep pace with rising wholesale gas prices, which have surged 145% in the U.K. since early July.

Ofgem is due to recalculate its price cap again in three months. However, Goldman said that if prices remain "persistently higher," another 80% hike could be possible.