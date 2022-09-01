4 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Thursday

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments: Stocks fall for fifth straight day Nvidia tumbles as U.S. restricts China sales Meta to lean into new monetization Club stock quick hits: DIS, DHR, COST 1. Stocks fall for fifth straight day Wall Street was in the red again Thursday, as the intense selling pressure that began in August carried over to September, which has traditionally been the worst month of the year. August has historically been a solid month — but not this year. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq were all riding five-day losing streaks that started following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech last Friday. "These are crazy times. A lot of the different patterns we thought would work ... are not working," Jim Cramer said during the Investing Club's "Morning Meeting" on Thursday. For example, he noted that crude prices have been falling in recent days, just as stocks have. This is goes against the general trend from mid-June to mid-August, as declines in oil coincided with a rally in equities. Despite other headwinds like the 2-year Treasury yield touching its highest level since November 2007, Cramer said his trusted market indicator — the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator — is telling him the market is still not oversold enough to start aggressively putting cash to work. 2. Nvidia tumbles as U.S. restricts China sales Shares of Nvidia reached a 52-week low Thursday, down more than 11% to around $133, as investors worried about the financial consequences of the U.S. government restricting some chip sales in China. While we offered our in-depth reaction Thursday, Cramer said on the "Morning Meeting" the market's reaction is not overdone. "This is a very existential time for Nvidia," Cramer said, explaining that the magnitude of Thursday's sell-off could stem from concerns that Washington may institute even more sales limits in the future. "We don't know what else the government is going to do." However, Cramer said there are workarounds Nvidia can implement to avoid the full brunt of the new restrictions, and he's not thinking about selling any shares down here. "I don't want to be out when Nvidia has its next run," Cramer said, adding: "When it gets to $125 [per share], I want to buy more, as it had previously." 3. Meta to lean into new monetization Cramer said he's encouraged by a report that Meta Platforms (META) is setting up a new team to focus on launching paid features across its family of apps: Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. The news comes at a perilous time for Meta's core advertising business, which has recently been hurt by Apple 's (AAPL) tracking changes and a broader economic slowdown. Cramer indicated he was particularly hopeful about efforts to monetize WhatsApp, which despite its popularity among users is not a significant contributor to the company's overall revenue. While WhatsApp's business platform does generate some sales, it's a very small part of the entire pie. Cramer said he thinks Meta shares could be bottoming out here in the $155 to $160 range. "I was intrigued by it the other day. I was itching to buy it the other day. Don't be surprised if we end up buying some," Cramer said. 4. Club stock quick hits: DIS, DHR, COST Walt Disney (DIS): The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night that the media and entertainment giant is considering an Amazon Prime-like membership program that could include special benefits across its theme parks, streaming properties and more. Cramer said if it weren't such a bad market, Disney shares probably would've been up on the report because investors generally like subscription revenue. Danaher (DHR): The Club on Wednesday upgraded Danaher to a 1 rating , our buy-it-at-these-levels designation, and purchased 35 shares . Danaher, which makes medical equipment and other diversified products, is the type of a high-quality company that's important to own in this defensive market, Cramer said. Costco Wholesale (COST): Costco said comparable sales rose a better-than-expected 10.1% in August, strong results that demonstrate what we've been saying for months: Costco is the right kind of retail stock to own in this inflationary environment. "Costco is an excellent stock to own," Cramer said. Costco is schedule to report its quarterly results on Sept. 22. It's the latest of Club holdings to issue earnings this time around . (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, META, DIS, DHR, COST. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. 