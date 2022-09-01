Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a pannel discussion titled "When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home" during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to President Joe Biden in that state, according to emails disclosed Thursday. It was already known that the conservative advocate Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with a similar request seeking to undo Biden's victory there. The Washington Post first reported Thursday that she wrote two Republican legislators in Wisconsin, state Sen. Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Gary Tauchen, on Nov. 9, 2020, at "virtually the same time the Arizona lawmakers received a verbatim copy of the message from Thomas." Bernier at the time was the chair of the state Senate elections committee. Thomas sent the emails days after Trump refused to concede the election to Biden, vowing, "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court." The subject lines of her messages read, "Please do your Constitutional duty!"

"Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure," those emails said, according to The Post, which obtained them from the watchdog group Documented. "Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state," Thomas wrote. Documented obtained the emails through a request under Wisconsin's public records laws. The group posted a copy of the emails online later Thursday.

