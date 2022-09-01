Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Pioneer Natural Resources over Marathon Oil

Loading chart...

Marathon Oil: "Marathon Oil is good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend? How about Pioneer? Pioneer has the largest dividend in the S&P, and that's my one. That's the thing I would do. [CEO] Scott Sheffield know what he's doing. He's terrific."

ICL Group: "I'm going to go with you. [Buy]. I think the time is right for that. By the way, I'll throw in a twofer. I like Deere, too. I think Deere works a lot."

Skyworks Solutions: "You know what, we own Qualcomm for the Charitable Trust with the CNBC Investing Club. I've got to tell you, I think this group right now, it is so low, that if there is any good news out of China, [it could be] a coiled spring. But we need some good news about Covid, and right now, we just don't see any."

Lion Electric: "There were many couples that we liked for a long time until the Fed changed its strategies, and then when the Fed changed strategies, if they were losing money, they were no longer good. And right now, LEV is one of those that is no longer good. I'm sorry." Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of QCOM and PXD.

