Former NASA administrator joins board of spacecraft propulsion startup Phase Four

Jim Bridenstine, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, speaks during a Senate hearing on Sept. 30, 2020.

Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine joined the board of directors of spacecraft propulsion startup Phase Four, the company told CNBC.

The move sees the former NASA chief throw his experience and reputation behind a startup with a unique propellant technology. Bridenstine has joined up with larger, established organizations since leaving the space agency.

Bridenstine served at NASA during former President Donald Trump's administration, and now holds a variety of roles within the space industry – including as senior advisor to private equity group Acorn Growth, and on the boards of Viasat and The Aerospace Corp.

El Segundo, California-based Phase Four builds next-generation electric thrusters for small satellites, with six operating in orbit so far. The company has raised about $30 million in funding since its founding in 2015.

Bridenstine told CNBC that Phase Four's approach of using radio frequency to utilize a wide variety of propellant types – including xenon, krypton, iodine and water – is "going to be an absolute game changer for these proliferated [low Earth orbit satellite] constellations."