Gatorade adds caffeine to its lineup with energy drink Fast Twitch

Gatorade is entering the energy drink category with a caffeinated spin-off called Fast Twitch.

It represents yet another example of beverage companies blurring the lines between drink categories, seeking to leverage existing brand loyalty while entering fast-growing categories. Gatorade's parent company, PepsiCo, has already expanded Mountain Dew into alcoholic and energy drinks.

The company says Fast Twitch is designed to give athletes an extra boost before their workouts. The market for preworkout powders is growing, fueled by industry leaders such as Cellucor C4 and RSP Nutrition. But few preworkout drinks exist, and many consumers instead turn to carbonated, sugary energy drinks.

Anuj Bhasin, general manager of Gatorade, said roughly 32 million consumers reject the energy drink category for the negative health effects. Fast Twitch aims to attract those consumers, offering plenty of caffeine but no sugar or carbonation.

The new drink is slated to launch in February, but NFL players will be drinking it on sidelines during the upcoming season as part of an exclusive deal with the league. Bhasin said Gatorade worked with the NFL and its sports performance experts to develop the specific formula.

The finished product comes in a petite 12-ounce bottle with brightly colored packaging. While smaller, it tastes pretty similar to traditional Gatorade. A bottle of Fast Twitch contains electrolytes, B-vitamins and 200 milligrams of caffeine. For comparison, a 12-ounce can of Red Bull has nearly half as much caffeine but 37 grams of sugar. Bolt24, another recent offshoot of Gatorade, has just 75 milligrams of caffeine in its Energize line, which is being phased out.

"Two hundred milligrams is the right amount to help athletes seeking benefits for exercise performance," said Matthew Pahnke, senior principal scientist at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

Since its creation nearly six decades ago, Gatorade has built its brand on hydration, spreading the word about the benefits of electrolytes and carbohydrates. But caffeine is a natural diuretic, removing salt and water from the body. As a result, Fast Twitch is meant to precede drinking a more hydrating beverage during an actual workout, the company says.

"We know athletes will mix and match things," Pahnke said.

Fast Twitch will target consumers who are 18 years old or older due to the high caffeine content, according to Bhasin.