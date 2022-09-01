India’s 5G battle is set to be a ‘two-horse race,’ says ex-CEO of telco Bharti Airtel

The push for India's first 5G spectrum may be heating up, but rollout plans in the country are still "a big maze," according to a former CEO of Indian telco Bharti Airtel.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday, Sanjay Kapoor, who is now an independent analyst, said Indian mobile operator Reliance Jio's $25 billion plan to launch 5G network across the country indicates that India is "very serious" about 5G.

5G refers to the fifth generation of high-speed mobile internet which offers super-fast download speeds and more bandwidth that's capable of supporting technologies like driverless cars and virtual reality applications, including the metaverse.

According to Reuters, Reliance is making a push to roll out its network within two months. It is also developing an affordable 5G smartphone with Google, according to the report.

"But when you look at what's happening … [in] China, for example, a single operator puts in more than $15 [billion], $16 billion every year, and they've been doing it for the last couple of years," said Kapoor.