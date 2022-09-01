CNBC Pro

Intuit and Box are buys as they are best positioned to weather a downturn, Citi says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Loop Capital downgrades HP, says investors should take a pause ahead of company reset
CNBC ProLoop Capital downgrades HP, says investors should take a pause ahead of company reset
Samantha Subin
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Snap, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nvidia, Okta & more
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Snap, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nvidia, Okta & more
Michael Bloom
Bernstein trims Nvidia price target on China chip sales restrictions
CNBC ProBernstein trims Nvidia price target on China chip sales restrictions
Samantha Subin
Read More