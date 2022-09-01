Critical August jobs report expected to run hot and that could lead to a more aggressive Fed

Job growth in August likely slowed from July's frenzied pace, but it is still expected to have been quite strong, with broad-based hiring across many sectors.

Monthly jobs data is always important, but the August report, released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, is particularly key since the state of the labor market will be an important consideration in the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision later this month.

The economy is expected to have added 318,000 jobs in August, less than the surprisingly strong 528,000 jobs added in July, according to Dow Jones. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.5%, while average hourly wages are expected to rise 0.4%, or 5.3% on an annualized basis.

"The view from market participants is the employment report is more important than the CPI inflation report in determining whether a 75 basis point or larger hike in September is more appropriate than a 50 basis point hike, and I think that's the right view," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America.

The other important data central bank officials will consider as they meet Sept. 20 and 21 is the August consumer price index, released Sept. 13. CPI is expected to be high but lower than July's 8.5% pace, due to falling gasoline prices.

Stocks sold off ahead of the nonfarm payroll report this week on worries about inflation and rising interest rates. Strategists say the jobs report could be perceived as a "bad news is good news" type of report. A strong number could trigger more selling and a move up in bond yields, since investors will assume it will make the Fed more aggressive about raising interest rates.

"A weak number will lead to a rally in bonds," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "It will lead to weakness in the dollar and that will give us a relief rally in stocks, but I don't know how long that will last because buying stocks into the teeth of a recession hasn't been a great strategy. I think it's going to be a recession for some and maybe not for others."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spooked the market last week when he emphasized that the Fed is committed to battling inflation with higher rates, and it does not plan to back down. Many market pros expected the Fed to reverse some of its rate increases next year.

Powell used his Jackson Hole speech to bluntly warn that the economy and labor market will likely feel "pain," as the Fed uses interest rate hikes to bring inflation under control. Investors have been debating whether the Fed will use its September meeting to fire off a third three-quarter point hike, or pare back to half a percentage point.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voting member of the Fed's policy setting committee, said the central bank will have to move it key lending rate above 4% by early 2023 and keep it there.