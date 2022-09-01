Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov is the 8th Russian energy executive to die suddenly this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands next to First Executive Vice President of oil producer Lukoil Ravil Maganov after decorating him with the Order of Alexander Nevsky during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 21, 2019.

WASHINGTON -- The death of Ravil Maganov, chairman of the Russian oil giant Lukoil, at a hospital in Moscow on Thursday appears to mark the eighth time this year that a Russian energy executive has died suddenly and under unusual circumstances.

Maganov died after falling out of the window of the capital's Central Clinical Hospital, according to the Russian state-sponsored news outlet Interfax. The circumstances of Maganov's death were confirmed by Reuters, citing two anonymous sources.

But Lukoil, the company that Maganov helped to build, said the 67 year old had "passed away following a serious illness" in a press statement. The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request from CNBC for an official statement.

The circumstances surrounding Maganov's sudden death have drawn international attention, in part, because seven other top Russian energy executives have been victims of untimely deaths since January, according to reports by Russian and international news agencies.

Below is a list of these cases, in chronological order.