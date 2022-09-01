Republicans may challenge student loan forgiveness. Uncertainty for borrowers is 'considerable,' says Harvard lawyer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is reportedly considering a challenge to President Biden's student loan forgiveness effort. Anna Rose Layden | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A debate over emergency forgiveness looms

The White House, along with its announcement, released a 25-page memo by the U.S. Department of Justice making the case that debt cancellation is "appropriate" under the Heroes Act of 2003, which grants the president broad power to revise student loan programs. That law was passed shortly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and permitted the executive branch to forgive student loans during national emergencies. The Trump administration declared the Covid-19 pandemic a national emergency in March 2020. Those trying to block the forgiveness will likely argue that the Heroes Act of 2003 doesn't give the president the power to forgive student debt in the broad way he is trying to, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

The issue could make its way to the Supreme Court. The news of a possible challenge from the right is unsurprising. Even before Biden rolled out his plan, some Republicans worked to stop an effort by the president to cancel the debt in national emergencies. Critics of student loan forgiveness say the policy is unfair to Americans who didn't attend college, as well as to those who paid off their student loans already or never borrowed in the first place. The first obstacle to those hoping to bring a legal challenge against Biden's plan will be finding a suitable plaintiff, Tribe said. It'll likely have to be someone who can make the case that student loan forgiveness causes them "personal injury," and that might not be easy.

"Such injury is needed to establish what courts call 'standing,'" Tribe said. "No individual or business or state is demonstrably injured the way private lenders would have been if, for instance, their loans to students had been canceled."

'Be cautiously optimistic'