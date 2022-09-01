Trump and accounting firm agree to give financial records to House Oversight Committee in deal to end court battle

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Republican-led event titled "Faith and Freedom Road to Majority" in Nashville, Tennessee, June 17, 2022.

Ex-President Donald Trump and his former longtime accounting firm have agreed to turn over some financial records to the House Oversight and Reform Committee in a deal that will end a lawsuit over their prior refusal to do so, that panel and Trump's lawyers said.

But details of how many of those records the Mazars USA accounting firm will turn over were not included in a committee statement announcing the agreement Thursday.

The deal does not cover a separate lawsuit involving the House Ways and Means Committee, which is seeking Trump's federal tax returns from 2015 through 2020.

Last month, a federal appeals court said the Ways and Means Committee could get those returns.

The agreement with the Oversight Committee came nearly two months after another panel of judges in the same appeals court in Washington, D.C., upheld a prior ruling that the Oversight Committee had the authority to subpoena certain of Trump's financial records from Mazars in furtherance of legislative purposes.

However, the appeals court also told the committee to winnow the scope of the records it wanted to see.

On Wednesday, Trump's lawyers told the court in a filing that in light of the settlement agreement with the Oversight Committee, he would drop a motion seeking a rehearing of the case, and a related one asking that the entire lineup of judges on the appeals court take up the issue.

In a statement, committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said, "After facing years of delay tactics, the Committee has now reached an agreement with the former President and his accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain critical documents."