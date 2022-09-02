'Why shouldn't it be as bad as the 1970s?': Historian Niall Ferguson has a warning for investors

Top historian Niall Ferguson warned Friday that the world is sleepwalking into an era of political and economic upheaval akin to the 1970s — only worse.

Speaking to CNBC at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy, Ferguson said the catalyst events had already occurred to spark a repeat of the 70s, a period characterized by financial shocks, political clashes and civil unrest. Yet this time, the severity of those shocks was likely to be greater and more sustained.

"The ingredients of the 1970s are already in place," Ferguson, Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick.

"The monetary and fiscal policy mistakes of last year, which set this inflation off, are very alike to the 60s," he said, likening recent price hikes to the 1970's doggedly high inflation.

"And, as in 1973, you get a war," he continued, referring to the 1973 Arab-Israeli War — also known as the Yom Kippur War — between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

As with Russia's current war in Ukraine, the 1973 Arab-Israeli War led to international involvement from then-superpowers the Soviet Union and the U.S., sparking a wider energy crisis. Only that time, the conflict lasted just 20 days. Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has now entered into its sixth month, suggesting that any repercussions for energy markets could be far worse.

"This war is lasting much longer than the 1973 war, so the energy shock it is causing is actually going to be more sustained," said Ferguson.