Economist Joseph Stiglitz says there are 3 reasons why further Fed rate hikes might make inflation worse

Federal Reserve officials have spent the last week indicating rate hikes will continue in order to bring down rising prices — but this risks intensifying inflationary pressures, according to a Nobel Prize-winning economist.

"The real worry in my mind is, will they increase interest rates too high, too fast, too far?" Joseph Stiglitz told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick Friday at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy.

The Columbia University professor, author of "The Price of Inequality" and "Globalization and Its Discontents," said that while there did need to be an adjustment from the zero or near-zero interest rate policy that has prevailed since 2008, there were three reasons an aggressive Fed course could stoke inflation.

The first is that the overwhelming source of inflation, by Stiglitz's analysis, is supply-side disruptions leading to higher prices in oil and food, even causing a shortage of baby formula.

"Will raising interest rates lead to more oil, lower prices of oil, more food, lower prices of food? Answer is clearly not. In fact, the real risk is it will make it worse," he told CNBC at the economic conference held on the shores of Lake Como.

"Why? Because what we need to do is to make investments to relieve some of these supply-side bottlenecks that are causing such havoc on our economy. It's going to make it more difficult."

The second reason, Stiglitz said, was evidenced by the fact that margins for major corporations have been rising along with their input costs.

"They've not only been passing on the cost but passing it on even more. There's a well-defined theory that points out that when interest rates go up, firms … take more advantage of raising prices today."

"So raising interest rates in non-competitive markets may lead to even more inflation," he said.

Finally, he continued, there is the potential for increasing costs in an important component of inflation: housing.