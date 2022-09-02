Million-dollar homes losing luxury status as buyers get less space for their money, research finds

A for-sale sign in front of a home listed for more than $1 million on April 29, 2022 in San Francisco.

Grocery shoppers aren't the only ones who have to contend with the phenomenon known as "shrinkflation," which is what happens when the price of something stays the same or gets higher even as the item gets smaller.

Home buyers have to worry about "shrinkflation," too. The trend is hitting homes, particularly those in the $1 million range, where the size of the homes that buyers are getting for their money is shrinking, according to new research from real estate website Zillow.

It's one way inflation is hitting the housing market, according to Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow.

More from Personal Finance:

Lower credit scores may lead to $104,000 more in mortgage costs

Rents are high in these 5 cities. Cheaper areas have hidden costs

What to know about backing out of a home purchase under contract

Money will not go as far for homes at any price point, she said. But the $1 million threshold is particularly eye-catching because of the expectations buyers typically place upon it.

"A million dollars isn't as luxurious as it once was," Olsen said.

The idea that $1 million is only enough to buy a typical home has been around for awhile in California. Now more and more markets are also experiencing that same sentiment, Olsen said.

More than twice as many $1 million-plus homes were sold this spring compared to two years ago, according to Zillow. The biggest increases happened in Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; and Riverside, California.