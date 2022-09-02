These were the week's top performers, and Wall Street sees two of them rallying another 30%

This week's top performers managed to find gains amid the market downturn. All three major averages are on course to end the week lower , in what would be their third negative week in a row. Among the week's bright spots were two names that Wall Street believes has a lot more room to run. DXC Technology , was up 9.7% for the week through Thursday's close. The stock has 32.4% upside to the median analyst price target. Bath & Body Works , which has gained more than 4% week to date, has 31.4% upside, according to FactSet. What follows are companies that outperformed this week and where analysts stand on the stocks. To find these names, CNBC Pro looked for stocks in the space that had the best week-to-date performance. While DXC Technology and Bath & Body Works stand out as the names with the biggest potential upside, some other companies stand to have double-digit returns, according to the median analyst price target. Abbott Laboratories has 18.6% upside, with 56.5% of analysts covering the stock rating it a buy. The health-care company gained almost 3% this week through Thursday. Ulta Beauty , which reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter last week, added just over 3% this week through Thursday. Raymond James named the retailer one of its top consumer staples picks . UBS also highlighted Ulta one of its high-conviction stocks that can outperform regardless of a slowdown. According to the median analyst price target, Ulta shares have 14.6% upside. Meanwhile, shares of Dollar General rose 2.7% this week through Thursday and have another 10.5% upside, according to the median analyst price target. Last week, the discount retailer raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year. It's now above Wall Street's expectations.