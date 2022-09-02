Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim

Kristina Karamo, who is running for the Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan.

The Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now-ex-husband alleged in a court filing published Friday.

The allegations against Kristina Karamo, which she denied in a statement late Friday afternoon, came to light two months before the election for secretary of state, the top election official of Michigan.

Michigan is one of several states that Trump falsely claims he lost due to widespread ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election against President Joe Biden. Karamo has backed those claims.

Trump, when he endorsed Karamo, said, "Good luck Kristina, and while you're at it, check out the fake election results that took place in the city of Detroit."

Her ex-husband Adom Karamo made the explosive allegations about her in a Michigan family court filing last October as he asked the court to award him 75 days of overnight stays with their daughters at his home in Florida during their breaks from school. The filing was first obtained and published by the online site Jezebel.com.

Kristina on one occasion said, "F--- it, I'll kill us all," as she tried to grab the steering wheel and "crash" a car driven by her husband, and carrying their two teenagers, Adom wrote in the filing.

In his motion last fall, Adom Karamo also alleged that Kristina, who is a community college professor, was "committed to an institution for evaluation due to her efforts at self-harm and suicide."

"Father was in fact trapped in the marriage for years, always subject to the threat of Mother committing suicide," he wrote.

Adom wrote that he did not believe at the time of the motion that Kristina "is currently in this state of mind, as this was several years ago."