What the Club is watching Friday — solid jobs growth, new Starbucks CEO, Meta-Qualcomm VR

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a Fed rate announcement, in New York City, July 27, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here's what the Club is watching Friday, Sept. 2
- The S&P 500 Short Range Oscillator is now very oversold at minus 8.86%.
- August nonfarm payrolls grew ahead of expectations at 315,000 versus 318,000 consensus estimate from Dow Jones. Still strong number. The unemployment rate increased to 3.7% from 3.5% due to a nice bump in the labor force participation rate, 62.4% from 62.1% in the prior month, meaning more people are coming back into the workforce and that's a great thing. Importantly wage growth is starting to moderate too. Month over month average hourly earnings up 0.3% versus 0.5% in the month before and 0.4% expected.