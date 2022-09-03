This couple had an Amazon-themed wedding to celebrate how e-commerce brought them together

In this article AMZN

Jing Gao and Eddie Levine have both worked in e-commerce for more than a decade. Eddie Levine

Eddie Levine and Jing Gao first met at an Atlanta e-commerce conference in 2016. Two years later, they shared their first kiss outside an Amazon seller summit in New Orleans. And in 2020, Gao left her home in Los Angeles to move in with Levine in Chicago, bringing their e-commerce businesses under one roof. So it only made sense that when it came time to tie the knot, they turned to e-commerce for their inspiration. On Aug. 21, the couple tied the knot in Chicago, and the wedding reception was filled with Amazon paraphernalia. At the reception, guests were seated at tables designated by a ten-digit code used to look up products on Amazon's website (known as an ASIN in seller parlance). Wedding favors were tiny Amazon packages, complete with barcodes and filled with treats, placed in miniature shopping carts.

Wedding favors were boxes of treats, made to look like miniature Prime packages. Eddie Levine

Attendees posed for photos in front of a backdrop declaring "Jeddie (a combination of the couples' first names) Prime Day," an homage to Amazon's annual summer shopping bonanza. Although the references were a little bit esoteric, at least the couple was confident that some of their guests would understand them. Levine gave a toast during the reception. "I said, 'Last but certainly not least, e-commerce brought us together. If we have met you as a result of e-commerce, directly or indirectly, stand up," he told CNBC in an interview. "Literally half of our guests stood up." Not everyone got it, though. "The bartender was like, 'Can you tell me what the deal is with all the Amazon-inspired stuff?," said Robyn Johnson, CEO of digital marketing agency Marketplace Blueprint, and a friend of the couple who attended the wedding.

Wedding guests could take photos in front of a Prime Day-inspired backdrop. Eddie Levine

Both Levine and Gao have worked in e-commerce for more than a decade. Levine is president and co-founder of Hub Dub, which helps brands manage their businesses online and provides logistics services. Gao runs an Amazon business selling home décor products. Levine and Gao are part of an active community of sellers, consultants and service providers that's sprung up around Amazon's third-party marketplace. Launched in 2000, the marketplace has become a centerpiece of its dominant e-commerce business, as it now accounts for more than half of online retail sales. As of 2021, there were more than six million third-party sellers worldwide on the Amazon marketplace, according to research firm Marketplace Pulse.

A "five-hour marriage contract"