EU economics chief says bloc is not afraid of Putin, ready to react over halted Russian gas supplies

The European Union is "ready to react" to Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to the bloc, a top EU official told CNBC on Saturday.

Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom on Friday announced an indefinite halt to gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, citing the need for additional repairs.

The move came after supplies had already been halted last week for a planned "maintenance outage" that was expected to last until Sept. 3.

"We expect that Russia is respecting the contracts that they have but even if the weaponization of energy will continue or will increase in response to our decisions, I think that the Euoprean Union is ready to react," said Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's economics commissioner.

"Of course, we have to save energy, we have to share energy, we have [a] high level of storage and we are not afraid of Putin's decisions," Gentiloni told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy.

"We asked Putin to respect their contracts but if they don't respect their contracts then we are ready to react," he said, without detailing exactly what actions this could entail.