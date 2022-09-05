Deutsche Bank says risk of a 'sterling crisis' is rising as Truss becomes UK prime minister

A banners of Deutsche Bank is pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016.

Following the news that Liz Truss will become Britain's new prime minister, Deutsche Bank says policy announcements in the coming weeks will be crucial if the U.K. is to avoid extreme macroeconomic events, particularly a balance of payments crisis.

Truss won the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday, following a drawn-out contest against former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. Truss got 81,326 votes from Conservative Party members, while Sunak got 60,399.

Sterling was fractionally higher against the dollar on Monday afternoon, trading just below $1.15, but Deutsche Bank FX Strategist Shreyas Gopal warned that the risks of a "sterling crisis" should not be underestimated.

"With the current account deficit already at record levels, sterling requires large capital inflows supported by improving investor confidence and falling inflation expectations. However, the opposite is happening," Deutsche Bank said in a note Monday.

"The U.K. is suffering from the highest inflation rate in the G10 and a weakening growth outlook. A large, unfunded and untargeted fiscal expansion accompanied by potential changes to the Bank of England's mandate could lead to an even bigger rise in inflation expectations and — at the extreme — the emergence of fiscal dominance."

Truss put the Bank of England and its Governor Andrew Bailey firmly in the crosshairs during her leadership campaign, blaming the central bank for allowing inflation to soar to 40-year highs, and is reportedly considering a review of the Bank's mandate.