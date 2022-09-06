CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing: Principles to help you manage your portfolio

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jim Cramer standing in front of the NYSE, June 30, 2022.
Virginia Sherwood | CNBC

At the CNBC Investing Club, we strive to help members manage their own portfolios by showing them how we do it. Over decades of Wall Street experience managing money at Goldman Sachs and my own hedge fund as well as through financial journalism and education, I've put together a Guide to Investing. It consists of 25 principles we follow in managing the stocks in my Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Club. They've worked for me over my career in bull and bear markets, and I hope you find them useful in your investment journey. We've broken up the principles into groupings of five for easy navigation.

More In Analysis

Here's what we liked from Apple's big Watch, iPhone, AirPod event and what we didn't get
CNBC Investing ClubHere's what we liked from Apple's big Watch, iPhone, AirPod event and what we didn't get
Zev Fima3 hours ago
We like the vision Howard Schultz and Starbucks incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan laid out for the coffee giant
CNBC Investing ClubWe like the vision Howard Schultz and Starbucks incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan laid out for the coffee giant
Kevin Stankiewicz6 hours ago
3 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Wednesday
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Wednesday
Krystal Hur
Read More