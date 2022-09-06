The D'Amelio's, 'TikTok’s first family,' launch new creator economy venture

The D'Amelio family has built one of the most followed and lucrative social media empires, with sisters Charli and Dixie being the highest-paid earners on the short-form video platform TikTok.

The family's next venture is aiming to leverage that knowledge of social media to create new brands for the creator economy.

"We started off with Charli doing $50 TikTok promotions and then it moved to bigger deals," said Marc D'Amelio on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday. "Now we're starting this brand company where we're going to go out and create a bunch of different brands and own the IP."

The new project, D'Amelio Brands, will create its own brands in a variety of industries including fashion, beauty and lifestyle that are 100% owned by the family.

The venture also announced a $6 million seed round which includes investors Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt and Apple Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue.

The D'Amelio family first earned notoriety when their youngest daughter, Charli, gained popularity on TikTok, at one point becoming the most-followed creator on the platform. Charli and her sister Dixie were named the highest-earning TikTok-ers in 2021, making a combined $27.5 million, according to Forbes.

"TikTok has been incredible," Marc D'Amelio told "Squawk Box." "I think as they start to get involved in doing more ads, and you can link Shopify up to it, it's going to be a revenue stream for big creators and small creators."