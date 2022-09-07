Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter set to be approached by club

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season.

Chelsea are expected to approach Brighton later on Wednesday for permission to speak to Graham Potter about their manager vacancy. Chelsea are also keen to speak to Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, who are both out of work.

Todd Boehly has axed Tuchel just three months after completing his takeover of the club. Boehly is still acting as sporting director having moved on director Marina Granovskaia, chairman Bruce Buck and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech this summer in a complete overhaul of the Roman Abramovich era.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea have been considering this decision for some time and it is not a knee-jerk reaction to Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The new ownership has had concerns for some time and has been looking at other options. Now they want a long-term appointment to move Chelsea forward.

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League with 10 points.

A club statement read: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.