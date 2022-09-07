Deutsche Bank CEO warns recession is inevitable, says Germany must cut reliance on China

Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, has acknowledged that a recession in Germany is inevitable, and urged leaders to accelerate its decoupling from China.

In a speech at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit in Frankfurt, Sewing noted that Russia's war in Ukraine had "destroyed a number of certainties" on which the global economic system was predicated over the past few decades.

He cited a halting of globalization due to major geopolitical tensions, which is unlikely to abate any time soon and has disrupted global value and supply chains, along with a bottleneck in the labor market and a scarcity of gas and electricity leading to soaring costs, as key reasons why euro zone inflation is at record highs.

"As a result, we will no longer be able to avert a recession in Germany. Yet we believe that our economy is resilient enough to cope well with this recession — provided the central banks act quickly and decisively now," Sewing said, according to a translated transcript.

He added that for now, many people still have pandemic savings to fall back on in order to meet rising energy costs, while most companies remain "sufficiently financed."

"But the longer inflation remains high, the greater the strain and the higher the potential for social conflict," he said.