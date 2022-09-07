Here's what we liked from Apple's big Watch, iPhone, AirPod event and what we didn't get

There were some pretty cool announcements at Wednesday's Apple (AAPL) event, including an all new ruggedized Apple Watch. The company is also holding U.S. prices steady on its new iPhones. That's a pretty big deal given all the inflationary pressures. Beyond that, though, there were no real surprises. That left shareholders like us still waiting on that virtual reality/augmented reality headset we keep hearing whispers about or that rumored iPhone hardware subscription plan that would work kind of like leasing a car instead of buying it. However, we do think the Watch , iPhone and AirPod updates provided by Apple were enough to prompt user upgrades, especially during the holiday shopping season, and they certainly serve to strengthen the company's best-in-class ecosystem, which members will recall is at the core of our Apple investment thesis. At the event, there were enhancements for everyday users. But we also got some truly unique features that we think will excite those looking to their connected devices to do even more. These included upgraded health monitoring, calling for help in an emergency, or tracking off-the-grid activity. Here's a quick look at what caught our eye. Apple Watch Kicking things off, we got a look at the new Apple Watch line up, starting with the swim proof, dust proof and crack resistant Series 8, which will cost at least $399 for an aluminum model and $499 for one with cellular connectivity. Building on the already available menstrual cycle tracking feature, Apple added additional sensors that can now track body temperature and provide ovulation estimates. This can help couples trying to conceive or notify the user of deviations in their cycle, which may signal other underlying health issues that the wearer may not be aware of. Of course the watch also provides the ability for an on demand ECG, can measure blood oxygen levels, and track time spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep. In addition to the already available fall detection feature, Apple is now introducing car crash detection as well. Thanks to additional sensors and years of research, the Apple Watch can now detect front, side, rear, and rollover crashes. If a crash is detected, your watch can signal emergency services for help and notify the wearers' emergency contacts. Other features include low-power mode for 36 hours battery life, which runs only the most important features, when a charger is unavailable, international roaming for wireless models, stride length tracking for runners — in addition to distance — and an ability to differentiate between swimming strokes. Apple Watch SE, the budget model designed around providing core features, also got an upgrade, starting at $249. Ordering is open for the SE and the Series 8 models, with availability set for Sept. 16. However, the really exciting announcement was the introduction of the wireless ready Apple Watch Ultra. The newest addition to the Apple Watch line and "the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever," according to the company, is designed for those that require performance under the most extreme conditions like scuba diving. This ruggedized Apple Watch sports the biggest, brightest display ever seen on an Apple Watch housed in aerospace grade titanium that extends around the sapphire glass to protect edges from dings. It will also feature an additional customizable "action" button, allowing for quicker use of features on the go. The new model also features a second speaker and three microphones, making for clearer communication in windy environments. It also has the largest battery of any Apple Watch: 36 hours of runtime or 60 hours with power save mode. For those extreme sports enthusiasts, Apple has you covered. Heading into an area where regular GPS won't cut it? The Ultra features "precision dual-frequency" GPS that provides users with "the most accurate GPS of any sport watch in the market." Venturing in to the freezing cold or blistering heat? The Ultra is designed to work from temperatures as low as minus-4 degrees to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Should you get lost, it has a built in 86 decibel emergency siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away. For divers, the Ultra is EN 13319 certified, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories. Thanks to a slew of sensors and the Oceanic+ app, the Watch can support dives up to 40 meters or just over 130 feet deep. It also provides critical metrics such as depth and temperature readings, all clearly visible underwater thanks to the enhanced screen. At a price tag of least $799, the Ultra isn't for everyone, but considering the features and ability to endure some of the harshest environments, for those that demand the best, Apple has once again stepped up and provided a world-class offering. The Ultra can now be ordered, with availability expected Sept. 23. iPhones Wrapping up the event, we got a look at the new iPhone 14, which comes in a standard 6.1-inch version and a new plus model which comes with a 6.7-inch display, the latter sporting the longest battery life ever for an iPhone. While these models will feature the A15 bionic chip currently available in iPhone 13 models, there were several new camera enhancements features such as an autofocusing front-facing camera, and improved low-light imaging capabilities, thanks to the what Apple calls a new "photonic engine." For video recording, we're getting an action mode, which is basically an enhanced stabilization feature. Preorders start Friday, with the smaller version of the phone starting at $799 on sale Sept. 16. The larger one starting at $899 won't ship until next month. Crash detection, which was just introduced on the Apple Watch, is also coming to the iPhone. Accidents can also happen off-the-grid and when they do, there's a new Emergency SOS via Satellite service. Whereas phones will normally connect to a cell tower, this service lets users connect directly to satellites so long as they have a clear view of the sky. Having this feature built in means that in less dire scenarios, users can also use it to notify friends and family of their location via the Find My app. While the service will be available free for two years to buyers of the iPhone 14, it sounds like it will ultimately cost something to use. Coming to the iPhone is Apple Fitness, which until now has only been available via the Apple Watch. For power users, the iPhone 14 Pro is also on the way. While display size options are the same as seen on the standard iPhone 14: 6.1-inch for the Pro starting at $999 and 6.7-inch on the Pro Max starting at $1,099. Underneath these displays, users will get the all-new A16 bionic chip. Preorders begin Friday, with availability starting Sept. 16. Physically the most noticeable change for the Pro models is on the screen with Apple trading in the lip at the top for a cut-out they refer to as the "dynamic island." It's built into the display and while you still have a black mark at the top, it does work a bit more seamlessly with the display — and as a result, it looks a bit more like a status bar than obtrusive physical cut out. Always-On Display, initially seen on the Watch is also coming to the iPhone 14 Pro, a useful feature now the lock screen is getting additional features such as widgets. Users will get the best camera ever to be seen on an iPhone, aided by a new quad-pixel sensor. Cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro now are capable of capturing incredible 48 megapixel raw photos, catering to more professional photographers by preserves image quality in the editing process. AirPods Apple also announced a new version of its premium AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, featuring the in-house H2 chip that helps deliver improvements to sound quality and other features. Selling for $249 and on sale Sept. 23, the new AirPods Pro model is equipped with double the noise-canceling capabilities of their predecessor. They also have enhanced battery life, delivering up to six hours of listening time compared with the original AirPods Pro's 4.5 hours. Additionally, the new AirPods Pro have a new sensor so wearers can adjust volume up or down with a swipe on the headphone stem. Bottom line While we believe these updated products and features prompt users to trade up their old Watches, AirPods and iPhones, the event left us wanting brand new products like headsets for AR and VR and more details on that lease-your-iPhone-instead-of-buying-it plan. It was, however, very notable that Apple left unchanged the prices for its new iPhone models at a time when there's concerns about smartphone demand among inflation-wary consumers. All in all, the event left us as confident as ever that when it comes to Apple stock, investors should "own it, don't trade it." Apple is rated a 1 in our stock rating system, meaning we see it as a buying opportunity at current levels. Apple is our biggest holding in terms of its weighting in the portfolio at 5.26%. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Tim Cook at Apple Event, Sept. 7, 2022. Source: Apple