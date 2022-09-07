Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Apple , as the tech giant launched its new line of products, including the iPhone 14 Wednesday . MAI Capital Management's Chris Grisanti said demand for Starbucks ' products remains strong. The specialty coffee retailer jumped nearly 4.5% Wednesday. This stock is also held currently in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other investments mentioned include Deere and the Invesco QQQ Trust .