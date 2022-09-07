CNBC Pro

Tech, crypto, emerging markets ETFs hit historic lows during this latest stock market downturn

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Tesla or Rivian? Analyst sizes them up and gives one 190% upside
CNBC ProTesla or Rivian? Analyst sizes them up and gives one 190% upside
Weizhen Tan16 min ago
Wall Street pro predicts when the S&P 500 will rally — and reveals how to trade it
CNBC ProWall Street pro predicts when the S&P 500 will rally — and reveals how to trade it
Zavier Ong24 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO06:59
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso4 hours ago
Read More