CNBC Pro

These big bank stocks could rise 30% if economy avoids recession, Credit Suisse says

thumbnail
Hugh Son@hugh_son
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Wells Fargo downgrades two fintech stocks, says Powell's 'pain' commentary spells trouble for the sector
CNBC ProWells Fargo downgrades two fintech stocks, says Powell's 'pain' commentary spells trouble for the sector
Samantha Subinan hour ago
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, GameStop, First Solar, Boeing, Moderna & more
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, GameStop, First Solar, Boeing, Moderna & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
Deutsche Bank upgrades Moderna, says strong second-quarter results set up the stock for big gain ahead
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank upgrades Moderna, says strong second-quarter results set up the stock for big gain ahead
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More