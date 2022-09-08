'Buy your mom an iPhone': Texting experience with Android phones is a low priority for Apple, Tim Cook says

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Wednesday that Apple doesn't spend a lot of effort improving the texting experience between iPhones and Android devices because its users haven't been asking for it.

"I don't hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy on that, on this point," Cook said in response to an audience question at Vox Media's Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. "I would love to convert you to iPhone."

The response comes less than a month after Google kicked off an advertising campaign meant to put pressure on Apple.

Currently, texts between iPhones use iMessage, which has a much smoother experience than when an Android device texts an iPhone, in which SMS messages show up as green bubbles. Google wants Apple to adopt RCS, a kind of messaging that is meant as a next-generation SMS replacement with encryption and other modern features.

The questioner pressed Cook, saying that he can't send videos to his mom because of the limitations of SMS messaging.

"Buy your mom an iPhone," Cook said.