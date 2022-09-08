‘No reason to panic’: Commerzbank CEO says lenders are better prepared to deal with loan defaults

The chief executive of one of Germany's biggest banks, Commerzbank, sought to reassure investors Thursday about the prospect of non-performing loans this winter, saying banks are far better placed to cope compared to previous crises.

"The German economy is facing a difficult time ahead of us due to the Ukraine conflict, China, supply chain problems and the energy crisis," Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof told CNBC's Annette Weisbach at a Handelsblatt conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

"Probably the German economy is going into a downward [trajectory] and maybe into a recession but the good news is there no reason to panic."

Asked whether he expected non-performing loans to rise substantially over the course of the winter, Knof replied: "If a recession will be there then it is likely we will see something, but the situation is significantly better than in the past."