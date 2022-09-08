Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace says

Queen Elizabeth II waits before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Doctors are concerned for the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and have advised that she remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

Immediate family members have been informed and are currently traveling to Balmoral Castle, the queen's royal residence in Scotland.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

It added that the queen, 96, remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have already arrived and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is on his way.

The queen, who is the world's longest-serving monarch, has been said to be suffering from deteriorating health for the past several months, with doctors citing ongoing "episodic mobility problems."

She spent a night in hospital last October and has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then.

On Tuesday, the queen broke with tradition and appointed her 15th prime minister from Balmoral rather than traveling to Buckingham Palace, as is typical. She was also forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met with the queen Tuesday, said her thoughts were with her and her family.

"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time," she said.

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said he was deeply concerned about the news.

"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon," he said in a statement.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "profoundly concerned" and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford sent his best wishes on behalf of the people of Wales.

Elizabeth has been queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952. Earlier this year she celebrated her 70th year on the throne.