Ukraine launches surprise counterattacks against Russian troops while they're distracted in the south

Ukraine appears to have surprised Russia this week with a series of counterattacks in the northeast of the country with military strategists saying Kyiv is likely to have taken advantage of a recent redeployment of Russian troops to defend against a counteroffensive in the south.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the counterattack took place Wednesday, saying in his nightly address that "we have good news from Kharkiv region" as he announced that several settlements had been retaken without giving further details.

"Now is not the time to name the towns where the Ukrainian flag is returning," he said, presumably as Ukraine aims to maintain a strategic military advantage. He added that "each success of our military in one direction or another changes the general situation along the entire front in favor of Ukraine."

"The more difficult it is for the occupiers, the more losses they have, the better the positions of our defenders in Donbas will be, the more reliable the defense of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv, the cities of Dnipropetrovsk region will be, the sooner we will be able to liberate [the] Azov coastline and the entire south," Zelenskyy noted.

Both Ukrainian and Russian sources have been commenting on the counterattacks over the last few days. Oleksiy Arestovych, an advisor to Zelenskyy, tweeted Tuesday that "counter-offensive actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking place not only in the south of Ukraine, but also in the east and southeast."

Meanwhile, pro-Russian military blogger Danil Bezsonov had been posting in recent days about locals in Kharkiv reporting an accumulation of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the region and on Tuesday announced an attack on the town of Balakliya, between Kharkiv and Izyum. On Thursday, he noted on Telegram, however, that "Balakleya is not taken, the enemy is trying to enter from different sides."

Throughout the summer Ukraine had said it would launch a counteroffensive to retake Kherson and occupied land in the south but had made no mention of the occupied northeast and eastern Donbas.