Washington hits back at 'desperate' Putin after he slammed U.S. 'dictatorship'

The White House hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he repeatedly slammed the U.S. and Western world in a wide-ranging speech.

Putin claimed international sanctions imposed on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine were a "danger" to the world. He added that the U.S. was willing to sacrifice Europe, which is experiencing a cost of living crisis as energy prices soar as the war continues, in order to preserve what he called its global "dictatorship."

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok Wednesday, Putin slammed the collective West, singling out the U.S. to blame it for the economic pain that sanctions on Russia are causing Europe and beyond as global energy and food prices soar.

Washington defended its stance toward Russia, a country widely condemned by the West for its continuing war on Ukraine, with a State Department spokesperson telling CNBC in emailed comments that "sanctions and export controls are working, and President Putin is desperate to convince the world otherwise."

"Despite President Putin's comments at the Eastern Economic Forum, Russia is paying a heavy price for his full-scale war on Ukraine, which continues to result in climbing costs – tens of thousands of Russian soldiers killed, 14 million Ukrainian citizens forced to flee their homes, historic cities pounded to rubble – all because Putin is determined to conquer another country," they added.