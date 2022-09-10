Analysts say these compelling stocks have 'a lot more room to run'

There are several stocks on the verge of exploding, Wall Street analysts wrote this week. These companies are not yet priced to perfection, analysts say, and should be bought now. CNBC Pro combed through top Wall Street research to find stocks with big potential upside. They include: AECOM, Lululemon, Workday , Transocean and Intercontinental Exchange. Lululemon "Standout is an understatement," Morgan Stanley analyst Alexandra Straton said of the athletic retailer's robust earnings report last week. The firm said the across-the-board beat gave it even more confidence that Lululemon knows how to outperform in a tough macroeconomic environment. Straton also raised her price target to $343 per share from $313 and said she sees a "re-rating opportunity." "After trading down in sympathy with the broader retail space since mid-August as peer reports confirmed 2Q22 topline/margin & FY guidance risk, LULU bucked the trend in the space with its 2Q22 report & FY guidance raise," she gushed. Straton was particularly intrigued by management's commentary indicating no change in consumer behavior. The analyst concluded her table pounding analysis by writing that Lululemon's valuation is simply too attractive to ignore at current levels. "And we think there's only further room to run from here," she wrote. Shares of Lululemon are up 16.2% over the past month. Workday "Despite a turbulent environment, WDAY shines in 2Q with excellent execution," Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White said in late August following the company's latest earnings report. The on‑demand financial management, human capital management provider had a solid beat on the top and bottom line. Monness Crespi said investors should be impressed by the company's execution given the economic uncertainty. On Workday's conference call, which White described as positive, management said trends appeared healthy, with Workday outlining steps it's taking to tackle uncertainty. White says a recession would be a setback but one that the company can overcome. "Workday is prepared for a more uncertain environment in H2:FY23, acknowledging that some deals are receiving greater scrutiny, and this could lead to longer sales cycles," White's August report said. No matter what happens, though, the firm expects Workday to emerge in a stronger position. "Given the long-term shift to the cloud and broader digital transformation trends, we believe Workday has further room to run in the HCM (human capital mgmt) market..." he wrote. The stock is up 3.2% this month. Intercontinental Exchange Rosenblatt analyst Andrew Bond is betting it will be a "happy ending" for investors in the global financial exchange and markets company. The firm recently initiated coverage of Intercontinental Exchange with a buy rating. Shares are down 24% this year, but Bond says he sees minimal downside at the stock's current valuation, plus several positive catalysts. "We believe the Street is overlooking the strength of its higher margin futures & data business, while giving no credit to a defensible equities business with a number of market structure and regulatory tailwinds," he said. In addition, Bond wrote that ICE is at the forefront of the growing value of data as well as the electronification of markets. "While equity markets are far along the growth curve with cash, options, and exchange-traded derivatives mostly electronified, fixed income trails behind with more room to run," he added. 