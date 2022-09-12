Shanghai, Mumbai, Melbourne and beyond: CNBC names the best Asia-Pacific hotels for business travel

Business travelers are on the road again. So there's no better time for CNBC Travel to name the best hotels for business travel across Asia-Pacific.

CNBC joined with the market and consumer data firm Statista to produce rankings of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers." A second list of rankings for hotels in Europe and the Middle East will be published next month.

In total, we analyzed more than 10,000 four- and five-star hotels in 117 locations to produce a list corporate travelers can trust. We did this using a three-step process:

Asking business travelers and hotel industry professionals to answer a CNBC reader survey which ran from May 3 to June 7, 2022.

Reviewing more than 1 million hotel data points, which included objective information (location, business facilities, food, leisure activities and room characteristics) and subjective reviews (gathered from Google, TripAdvisor, Expedia and similar websites).

Weighting the data to prioritize the hotel characteristics deemed most important in the reader survey.

For full details about our research methodology, click here.

From Adelaide to Yokohama, here's the full list — complete with final scores — of Asia-Pacific's top hotels for business travelers, many of which are highlighted below.