Taxpayers have just a few weeks left to claim their share of $1.2 billion in IRS fee refunds. Here's how to take advantage

If you missed the deadline for 2019 or 2020 tax returns, you may receive a refund for late-filing penalties. But you must file overdue returns by Sept. 30 to qualify.

The IRS will shell out more than $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to nearly 1.6 million late filers, according to the federal agency.

Many individuals and small businesses will receive automatic payments by the end of September, the IRS said.

"Throughout the pandemic, the IRS has worked hard to support the nation and provide relief to people in many different ways," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The waiver applies to the agency's late-filing penalty of 5% of your unpaid balance per month, capped at 25%. Late-payment penalties of 0.5% per month may still apply.

Eligible tax returns include individual, corporate, estates and trusts, and more, according to an IRS notice.