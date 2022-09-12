Oracle reports 18% revenue growth after Cerner deal closes

Oracle CEO Safra Catz speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on June 19, 2017. The SelectUSA Investment Summit brings together companies from all over the world, economic development organizations from every corner of the nation and other parties working to facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States.

Oracle reported revenue that met expectations on Monday, while earnings and quarterly guidance came in below analysts' estimates.

Revenue climbed 18% in the quarter from a year earlier, thanks to a contribution from recently acquired software maker Cerner.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $1.03 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.07 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$1.03 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.07 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $11.45 billion, vs. $11.45 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue growth in the quarter ended Aug. 31 accelerated from 5% in the prior quarter, according to a statement.

Oracle received a $1.4 billion contribution from Cerner, after the $28 billion acquisition closed during the quarter.

Net income declined to $1.55 billion from $2.46 billion in the year-ago quarter. Oracle said it would have seen 8 cents more adjusted earnings per share if it were not for unfavorable foreign-exchange rates.

Oracle's cloud services and license support category generated $8.42 billion in revenue, up 14% and above the StreetAccount consensus of $8.27 billion.

Oracle's applications and infrastructure cloud businesses now represent over 30% of total revenue, CEO Safra Catz said in a statement. Revenue from cloud infrastructure totaled $900 million in the quarter, up 52%.

In addition to completing the Cerner deal, Oracle announced the availability of its database software through Microsoft's Azure public cloud, but running on Oracle's own cloud infrastructure.

With respect to guidance, Oracle said it expects $1.16 to $1.20 in adjusted earnings per share and 15% to 17% revenue growth in the fiscal second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been looking for $1.27 per share and $12.17 billion in revenue, implying almost 18% growth.

Catz said she expects exchange rates to have a 5% to 6% negative impact on revenue and a hit on earnings per share of up to 7 cents per share for the fiscal second quarter.

Excluding the after-hours move, Oracle shares are down almost 12% so far in 2022, while the S&P 500 is down around 14% over the same time period.

Oracle executives will discuss the results with analysts and issue guidance on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Guggenheim's DiFucci reveals what separates good and bad security software companies