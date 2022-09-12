LIVE UPDATES
Defiant Kremlin insists war will continue despite retreat; Ukraine recaptures 'dozens' of settlements in northeast
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukrainian forces "have inflicted a major operational defeat" on Russia, recapturing almost all of the Kharkiv region in a rapid counteroffensive, according to strategists.
"The Ukrainian success resulted from skillful campaign design and execution that included efforts to maximize the impact of Western weapons systems such as HIMARS," the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment of the war in Ukraine, referring to High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
Ukraine's forces have been able to recapture dozens of towns and villages in the northeast of the country over the last few days, including the strategically important town of Izyum and lately, Kupiansk.
Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeast came after its much-vaunted counteroffensive in the south around Kherson saw Russia redeploy troops away from the region to defend areas they occupied in the south.
So far this month, Ukraine's forces have reclaimed 3,000 square kilometers (around 1,158 square miles) of Russian-occupied territory, according to the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.
White House says it will continue to send weapons to Kyiv, hails advances made by Ukrainian forces
The White House welcomed Ukraine's lightning advances made over the weekend and said the U.S. would continue to provide Kyiv with additional military aid packages.
"As we have said many times we're not going to speak for Ukrainians we'll leave it to Ukraine to describe their operations. But it's clear, they are fighting hard to defend their country and take back territory," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One.
"We're going to continue to support their need to succeed on the battlefield that has been our goal as you all know," she said, adding that the U.S. has so far committed $14.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's war in late February.
— Amanda Macias
More than 7 million Ukrainians have become refugees from Russia's war
More than 7.1 million Ukrainians have become refugees and moved to neighboring countries since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the U.N. Refugee Agency estimates.
Nearly 4 million of those people have applied for temporary resident status in neighboring Western countries, according to data collected by the agency.
"The escalation of conflict in Ukraine has caused civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, forcing people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance," the U.N. Refugee Agency wrote.
— Amanda Macias
U.N. to EU: Don’t backtrack on climate goals amid energy pinch
The acting U.N. human rights chief urged European Union member states to avoid "backtracking" on their efforts to develop renewables and energy-efficiency projects at a time when soaring energy prices have prompted some to ramp up use of and searches for fossil fuels.
Nada al-Nashif, the acting U.N. high commissioner for human rights, laid out rights concerns about more than 30 countries, regions and territories including Ethiopia, Ukraine, Myanmar and Haiti in an opening speech to the latest session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Beyond expressing concerns about the direct impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, she noted how the war has dented exports of food and fuel from those two countries - that are major producers of both - forcing EU states, for example, to scramble for more energy sources.
"In the face of soaring energy prices which threaten to impact the most vulnerable as winter approaches, some EU member states are turning to investments in fossil fuels infrastructure and supplies," al-Nashif said.
— Associated Press
At least 122 vessels carrying agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports since they reopened
The organization overseeing the export of agricultural products from Ukraine said that 122 vessels have left the besieged country since ports reopened.
The Joint Coordination Center, an initiative of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey, said the ships transported a total of 2.7 million metric tons of grain and other food products.
— Amanda Macias
'We do not currently see any negotiation prospects,' Kremlin says on ending war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not see an opportunity for Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to the war.
"We do not currently see any negotiation prospects and continue to state the absence of any prerequisites for such negotiations," Peskov said during a press briefing, according to an NBC News translation.
"The special military operation continues and will continue until all the goals that were originally set are achieved," he added, without elaborating further.
Peskov's remarks come as Ukrainian forces recaptured almost all of the Kharkiv region in the past week.
— Amanda Macias
U.N. says at least 5,827 killed in Ukraine since start of war
The United Nations has confirmed 5,827 civilian deaths and 8,421 injuries in Ukraine since Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbor on Feb. 24.
The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said the death toll in Ukraine is likely higher, because the armed conflict can delay fatality reports.
The international organization said most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as missiles and airstrikes.
— Amanda Macias
Ukraine and Russia interested in protection zone around nuclear power plant, IAEA chief says
Ukraine and Russia are interested in the International Atomic Energy Agency's proposal to set up a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.
The IAEA's Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that he had seen "signs that they are interested in this agreement," he said at a news conference.
"What I see is two sides that are engaging with us, that are asking questions, lots of questions."
The nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is a continuing bone of contention for Ukraine and Russia with both sides accusing each other of shelling the facility that Russia has occupied since early on in the war.
The IAEA carried out a safety inspection of the site in recent weeks and called for a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe, in a bid to prevent an accident.
Ukraine has called for the demilitarization of the plant and the IAEA has called for all shelling of the facility to stop.
— Holly Ellyatt
Defiant Kremlin insists 'special military operation' will continue despite hasty retreat in northeast
The Kremlin's Spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted Monday that the country's "special military operation," as it dubs its invasion of Ukraine, will continue despite the loss of dozens of occupied towns and villages in the northeast Kharkiv region.
Russian forces were "regrouped and redeployed" in order to defend occupied territory in neighboring Donetsk after Ukraine launched a surprise counterattack around Kharkiv. Ukraine took advantage of Russia's redeployment of many troops to southern Ukraine for a well-publicized counteroffensive there.
Putin's press secretary said Monday that the Russian president "receives reports on everything that is going on during the special military operation, including on the regrouping of Russian troops."
When asked whether the country's military leadership continues to enjoy the confidence of the head of state, Peskov told reporters that "the special military operation continues and will continue until all the goals that were initially set are achieved," Russian state news agency Tass reported.
The Kremlin spokesman did not comment on reports that the commander of the Western Military District had allegedly been fired. "This should be referred to the Defense Ministry," Peskov said.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine's troops outnumbered Russia's in battle, Kremlin-installed official says
A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Monday that Ukrainian forces outnumbered Russian and pro-Russian forces by eight times during a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region last week, Reuters reported.
Speaking to the state-owned Rossiya-24 television channel, Vitaly Ganchev said that Ukrainian forces had captured previously Russian-held settlements in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.
Ganchev said "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour", adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed. Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izium and Kupiansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russian-appointed administration had been based.
On Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry published a map, showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region.
— Reuters
Ukraine works to restore power and water in Kharkiv after missile strikes
Ukraine is still trying to restore electricity and water supplies in the Kharkiv region after missile attacks over the weekend, following Ukrainian counterattacks in the region, caused supply outages.
Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram Monday that 80% of electricity and water supplies in the Kharkiv region have been restored. "We continue to work," Tymoshenko said.
The Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram Sunday that Russian missile attacks on an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv had knocked out both water and power supplies.
He said the strikes were in "revenge" for "the successes of our army at the front, in particular in the Kharkiv region." Ukraine has managed to retake 3,000 square kilometers [around 1,158 square miles] of Russian-occupied territory since the start of September, much of that around Kharkiv in the northeast.
President Zelenskyy said there had been a "total blackout" affecting the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, as well as a partial blackout in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk & Sumy regions, as a result of Russian missile strikes over the weekend.
He said on Twitter that Russian forces "remain terrorists & attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat."
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine has recaptured territory 'at least twice the size of Greater London' in just 5 days, UK ministry says
Russian troops are probably retreating entirely from Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast in the face of a sweeping Ukrainian counteroffensive that began late last week, the British government said in a daily update Monday.
The statement from Britain's Ministry of Defense follows widespread posts on social media by Ukrainian troops that appear to show them advancing through towns dozens of miles east of where the front lay only five days ago.
"In the face of Ukrainian advances, Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River," the ministry said, adding that "since Wednesday, Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London."
In a Telegram post over the weekend, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Moscow had decided to "regroup" some troops outside Kharkiv Oblast.
Ukrainian successes in the north at Kharkiv, coupled with advances in the south at Kherson, have likely forced Moscow to commit its forces to "emergency defensive actions," the U.K. ministry said.
"The already limited trust deployed troops have in Russia's senior military leadership is likely to deteriorate further," it added.
— Ted Kemp
Ukraine has taken back nearly 1,200 square miles of land this month, top general says
Ukraine's forces have reclaimed 3,000 square kilometers (around 1,158 square miles) of Russian-occupied territory already this month and are pushing Russian forces back toward the border with Ukraine, according to the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.
"Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometers have returned under Ukrainian control," the top general said on Telegram on Sunday.
"In the Kharkiv direction, we began to advance not only to the south and east, but also to the north," Zaluzhnyi said, adding that Ukrainian forces are now about 50 km from the Russian border.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine has 'inflicted a major operational defeat on Russia,' strategists say
Ukrainian forces "have inflicted a major operational defeat" on Russia, recapturing almost all of the Kharkiv region in a rapid counteroffensive, according to strategists from the Institute for the Study of War.
"The Ukrainian success resulted from skillful campaign design and execution that included efforts to maximize the impact of Western weapons systems such as HIMARS," the ISW said in its latest assessment of the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine's forces have been able to recapture dozens of towns and villages in the northeast of the country over the last few days, including the strategically important town of Izyum and lately, Kupiansk. Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeast came after its much-vaunted counteroffensive in the south around Kherson saw Russia redeploy troops away from the region to defend areas they occupied in the south.
ISW strategists noted that Ukraine's armed forces had employed HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) and other Western systems to attack Russian ground lines of communication in the regions of both Kharkiv and Kherson, in southern Ukraine, "setting conditions for the success of this operation."
"Ukrainian leaders discussed the strikes in the south much more ostentatiously, however, successfully confusing the Russians about their intentions in Kharkiv Oblast [province]."
The ISW noted that while Western weapons systems were necessary but not sufficient to secure success for Ukraine, their forces' "employment of those systems in a well-designed and well-executed campaign has generated the remarkable success of the counter-offensive operations" in the area around Kharkiv.
— Holly Ellyatt
'Dozens' of villages and towns liberated around Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has hailed several days of successful counterattacks in the area around the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine.
On Twitter Sunday evening, the ministry said the "counteroffensive is ongoing in the Kharkiv region. Dozens of villages and towns have been liberated."
The Ukrainian military had returned Hoptivka, a village at the Ukrainian-Russian border, to Ukrainian control too, the ministry said, saying it will restore all of Ukraine's "territorial integrity, including Donbas and Crimea."
Ukraine launched several counterattacks in northeastern Ukraine last week in a surprise move that caught Russia off guard after it had redeployed many troops to southern Ukraine for a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.
— Holly Ellyatt