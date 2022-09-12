The ECB has more rate hikes in store, official says — but don't expect another whopper

The European Central Bank may keep raising rates in the near future, but they are unlikely to be be as large as last week's 75-basis-point rate hike, said ECB Governing Council member Edward Scicluna.

"This won't be the only rate hike and … there are several others coming," Scicluna, who is also governor of the Central Bank of Malta, told CNBC's Silvia Amaro on Monday.

Last Thursday, the ECB raised rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points, taking its benchmark deposit rate to 0.75%. The bank also revised up its inflation expectations for 2022 to an average of 8.1%.

Scicluna said he does not think 75 basis points is going to be the norm in the short term. That's because pressures on the main source of Europe's inflation — energy and food — will ease, he added.

"We believe that the supply side, or source of this inflation, will abate, perhaps because of things happening in the U.S. and globally, and therefore prices of commodities and energy would subside," he said.