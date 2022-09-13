At least 17 million people in Europe suffered long Covid in first 2 years of pandemic, WHO report says

New research suggests at least 17 million people across Europe and central Asia suffered from long Covid within the first two years of the pandemic.

At least 17 million people in Europe suffered from "long Covid" within the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study released Tuesday by the World Health Organization.

Around 10% to 20% of all Covid-19 cases reported in 2020 and 2021 across the region resulted in lingering effects lasting at least three months, with symptoms ranging from chronic fatigue to brain fog and breathlessness, the report found.

Women were also twice as likely as men to experience long Covid. Among serious cases resulting in hospitalization, one in three women were found to develop long-term symptoms.

The research, which was conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, pertains to the WHO's Europe region, which is home to nearly 900 million people in 53 states across Europe and Central Asia.