Cathie Wood's contrarian deflation call gets endorsements from Elon Musk, Jeffrey Gundlach

Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, Ark Invest, gestures as she speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Cathie Wood, Wall Street's most vocal proponent of deflation, is getting a few high-profile supporters even as price pressures continued to surprise to the upside.

Jeffrey Gundlach and Elon Musk recently joined Wood's camp in calling for a decline for prices, expressing worries that the Federal Reserve might go too far. The so-called bond king warned of deflation risk on Tuesday, urging investors to buy long-term Treasurys. Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO called falling commodity prices "neither subtle nor secret" and tweeted to his 100 million followers that "a major Fed rate hike risks deflation."

"We are getting some loud voices now accompanying us on this deflation risk," Wood said in an investor webcast Tuesday, namechecking Gundlach and Musk in her comments.

Wood has been warning about deflation since last year on the belief that disruptive innovation will push down the price of obsolete goods and artificial intelligence will help reduce production cost. She is now doubling down on her call as a number of leading indicators she watches are pointing to deflationary forces instead of inflationary.