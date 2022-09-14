CNBC Pro

Here are the stocks most heavily shorted on Wall Street, including this underperforming retailer

thumbnail
Nick Wells
thumbnail
Fred Imbert@foimbert
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

These rare stocks are in the green this year, pay a dividend and analysts absolutely love them
CNBC ProThese rare stocks are in the green this year, pay a dividend and analysts absolutely love them
Samantha Subin
Batten down the hatches with these inflation-fighting stocks beating the market this year
CNBC ProBatten down the hatches with these inflation-fighting stocks beating the market this year
Sarah Min
Wall Street's favorite value stocks include a media giant that could surge 55%
CNBC ProWall Street's favorite value stocks include a media giant that could surge 55%
Fred Imbert
Read More