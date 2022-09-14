The tequila brand founded by Michael Jordan and other NBA owners makes a new play for the luxury market

Cincoro launched in 2019 by NBA owners Michael Jordan of the Charlotte Hornets, Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Wes Edens of the Bucks and Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Celtics.

They're rivals on basketball's biggest stage. But when it comes to tequila, they're friends.

Cincoro, the label created by five National Basketball Association team owners, including Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, on Wednesday announced a new blend of its award-winning tequila. Cincoro Gold, geared toward the luxury market, will be available in limited quantities come October and sell for $349.99 a bottle. It's Cincoro's fifth blend.

Jordan himself is promising no less than "the world's finest tequila" – strong words from the man often referred to as the world's greatest basketball player.

"While the tequila space may be crowded, we are fierce competitors and our portfolio reflects our passion and commitment to produce truly delicious and exceptional expressions," the Charlotte Hornets owner told CNBC.

He's joined in the venture by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks ownership group, and Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari of the Boston Celtics. It started to come together in 2016, When Jordan, Buss, Edens, Fazzalari and Grousbeck had dinner plans in New York City ahead of NBA meetings. While waiting for their table, the owners discovered they had more than just basketball in common. They also shared a love of tequila.

"It was the first time the five of us had ever gotten together for dinner and something really special happened that night as we bonded as friends who are arch rivals," Fazzalari said. "We started talking about how much we all love tequila and we realized we had this shared passion."

Their discussions evolved and they saw an opening in the market. Fazzalari said they made over 1,000 tequilas before finally landing on their taste profile. The meetings and tastings would often be scheduled around NBA board meetings.

"Michael, in particular, he taught us how to drink tequila. He taught us how to sip tequila," she said. "He taught us he likes to drink it either neat or with one large rock and always a slice of orange and you know it was all about chilling and enjoying the moment."

In just three years, according to Cincoro, the label has sold 1.5 million bottles nationally and won 23 awards in accredited spirit competitions. Fazzalari said the tequila is in every major hotel chain, leading restaurant groups and many independent liquor stores across the country.

"Our strategy is to grow our distribution in the United States and then look abroad," she added.

While brands like Cuervo, Patron, Don Julio and George Clooney's Casamigos control majority of the market, IWSR Drinks market research data shows that Cincoro is a top-20 brand in terms of retail value contribution to the tequila category.

"The top 10 tequila brands in the U.S. make up nearly 70% of the category value, so it's very concentrated. The remaining 30% is allocated across dozens of smaller brands, one of which is Cincoro," said Brandy Rand, IWSR's Chief Strategy Officer.

Cincoro said it strives to differentiate its product through unique flavors and its aging process. They begin with the harvesting of agave plants that are at least seven years of age in Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is slow cooked and fermented for six days and then it is aged in whiskey barrels. Its latest product, Cincoro Gold blends all of the previous expressions together to create a richer flavor. Fazzalari describes it as "reminiscent of a finely aged scotch or cognac."