Railroads say they won't lock out workers as negotiators meet with Labor Secretary Walsh

Negotiators from railroad carriers and unions met in Labor Secretary Marty Walsh's office Wednesday as the sides tried to negotiate a deal ahead of Friday's strike deadline.

The meeting started just after 9 a.m. ET. A spokesperson for the Labor Department said talks were ongoing as of midday. "The parties are negotiating in good faith and have committed to staying at the table today," the representative said.

Walsh's involvement comes as the Biden administration prepares for a work stoppage. A strike, which could affect about 60,000 workers and idle more than 7,000 trains, could cost the U.S. economy more than $2 billion a day. On Wednesday, Amtrak said it would cancel its long-distance train service starting Thursday since it operates nearly all of its route miles on freight railroads.

The railroads, for their part, "have no plans to lock out workers Friday should negotiations not be successfully completed," the Association of American Railroads told CNBC.

Dennis Pierce, the unions' top negotiator, said members have warned 10% of the workforce could leave if the issues aren't resolved before the deadline. Sick time policies and quality of life concerns were the biggest sticking points remaining.

"Our proposal of no paid sick time costs them no money. It's something they can manage. It doesn't harm their business model," said Pierce, who is the president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, or BLET. "The railroads need to start treating employees like humans, instead of imposing these policies that are just running people out of the industry."

Eight of 12 railroad unions have reached tentative deals with companies as of earlier this week, but two of the biggest unions, BLET and the SMART Transportation Division are still talking to carriers. The two groups represent about half of union railroad workers. Earlier Wednesday, a smaller union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers voted against a deal.