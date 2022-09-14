Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: NextEra, Danaher, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and more

Wind turbines at the San Gorgonio Pass wind farm, owned by NextEra Energy Inc., in Whitewater, California, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

NextEra Energy — Shares fell 3% in extended trading after the company announced its intent to sell $2 billion in equity units. Each equity unit will be issued in the amount of $50 and will consist of a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock in the future, as well as a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings debenture due Sept. 1, 2027, issued in the principal amount of $1,000.

Danaher — The medical company saw shares rise 4% after announcing plans to spin off its environmental and applied solutions business to create an independent, publicly traded company. It also raised its third-quarter revenue guidance, according to FactSet.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals — Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals fell about 11% after the company announced a $100 million stock offering.

Arconic Corp — The manufacturing company's shares slid about 8% after Arconic provided a lower-than-previously-expected revenue forecast for the full year, citing the impact of operational issues and the combination of demand declines and higher unhedged energy costs in Europe.